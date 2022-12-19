Rigathi launches free Wi-Fi for Nyeri market

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched free Wi-Fi in Nyeri county meant to help traders sell their produces and wares on social platforms and attract a huge clientele.

With Nyeri Open air market as a pilot project, the national government is targeting at least 25, 000 Wi-Fi spots in markets across the country which will uplift the traders economically.

The government he said, is prioritizing connecting citizens to internet in line with its pledge for universal access in tandem with the Jamhuri day celebrations which were around technology and innovations.

Through the Ministry of Information, communication and Technology (ICT), the DP launched internet connectivity running with a radius of 200 metres square at the lower bus terminus targeting Mama mbogas and people in the juakali sector.

“We are going to have internet connectivity in major markets within the country because we have seen you have to be digitally connected to know what is happening,” he said.

“This programme is going to help our traders’ insides the market and those running other business to access a large clientele by posting their wares on social platforms,” he said.

Later on, the county government is to launch a website where they will facilitate the traders in selling their produces.

He further lamented that the Kenya Kwanza administration is yet to pick pace and deliver on their promises because they found empty coffers when they assumed office.

“We want to revive our economy to ensure that our people are financially independent and restore agriculture productivity,” he offered.

He went on to encourage the youth to uptake the Hustler fund saying it is a big boost and will catapult their business.

“I know many of you say that Sh500 is little but it is a starting point as we keep score of your repayment which will grow to a limit of sh50, 000,” he added.

He also noted that Kenyans have so far borrowed Sh9.5 billion out of the Sh50 billion available in the Hustler Fund and repaid Sh2.5bn

“I am glad people have paid and I want to castigate those in Azimio who called a meeting to ask people to shun away from the fund… taking money and not paying is stupidity,” he noted, adding that it is important that pay take money and repay once they have invested.