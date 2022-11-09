25,000 public Wi-Fi hotspots are coming, says CS Owalo

Information Cabinet Secretary (CS) Eliud Owalo says the government is planning to unveil 25,000 public Wi-Fi hotspots across the country to meet the rising demand for internet.

Speaking while launching a public Wi-Fi at City Market, Nairobi, Mr Owalo indicated the government is already mapping out the areas across the country as it seeks to connect the youth to the internet opportunities.

“The government believes in the creation of a digital superhighway as a way of empowering the skills of the young people in this country. We will also identify skills gaps and offer training to ensure youths make use of the internet to earn a living,” Mr Owalo said.

He has also said that the government will roll out similar hotspots in different areas within Nairobi County. They are located near marketplaces to help businesses reap its benefits by using it to market their businesses online.

According to the ICT Authority CEO Stanly Kamanguya, the public Wi-Fi will have security features to ensure that it has not misused.

He did not however explain any security measures that have been put in place to protect the privacy and data of individuals who will be using the internet, nor the specific websites blocked.

Public Wi-Fi hotspots can be drawn to security breaches if there are no encryptions carried out on the Wi-Fi.

Nairobi Deputy County Governor Njoroge Muchiri thanked the government for choosing to situate the access point within City Market to benefit the traders.

“It is a milestone and we will work to ensure the businesses of people are uplifted. We will have such hotspots to ensure traders do business freely,” he said.