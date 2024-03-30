Field Marshal Muthoni Kirima bus terminus in Nyeri town

Puzzle of Nyeri’s Sh600m bus park that traders, matatus don’t want

The new Field Marshal Muthoni Kirima bus terminus in Nyeri town. The Sh600 million project is aimed at decongesting the town. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
By  Margaret Kimathi  &  Sophia Wanjiru

What you need to know:

  • Small scale traders count customers by their fingers seven months after being relocated.
  • Located 1.5 kilometres from town centre Field Marshal Muthoni Kirima bus terminus is occupied by a few traders with zero matatus.

