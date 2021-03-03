Police probe insurance motive in case of Nyeri tycoon accused of killing son

Stephen Wang’ondu

Stephen Wang’ondu, who is accused of plotting his son’s murder, at the Nyeri Law Courts on February 26, 2021. Detectives are looking into past life insurance claims made by the Nyeri businessman, fresh details now reveal.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
logo (13)

By  Nicholas Komu  &  Mercy Mwende

A Nyeri businessman accused of plotting his son’s murder has denied the charge, as investigations sought to establish if a life insurance pay-out had any links to New Year’s Day killing.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Waiguru, Kibicho now resolve to work together

  2. Road in Eastleigh to be renamed after Yusuf Haji

  3. Court extends orders stopping hiking of city parking fees

  4. Prolonged drought leaves families, animals in Samburu starving, again

  5. Police probe insurance motive in Nyeri man’s killing

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.