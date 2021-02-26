Court allows police to hold Nyeri tycoon in son's murder case

Nyeri murder case

Stephen Wang'ondu in the dock on February 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Nicholas Komu

A Nyeri tycoon accused of orchestrating his son's murder will remain in custody for five more days to allow police complete investigations.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Nairobi renews fight against radicalisation, violent extremism

  2. Police defend move to evict junior officers from houses

  3. City MCAs alarmed by goats 'attending' virtual sittings

  4. PRIME The perils of being a woman in the Nairobi CBD

  5. Farmers count losses after strange disease invades farms

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.