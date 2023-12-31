Police launch operation in Nyeri after banning Maina Njenga's meeting

A major crackdown is underway in Nyeri town as police pursue members affiliated with former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga.

Several people have been arrested with security checkups mounted by the police at all entry points to Nyeri town where Mr Njenga and his group are seeking to hold a meeting which the government has banned.

Security has been beefed up in Nyeri with a heavy presence of police officers manning all major roads leading to the town.

A contingent of police officers have also mounted roadblocks for security checks on Nyeri-Nairobi, Nyeri-Nyahururu and Nyeri-Nanyuki highways.

Police officers in a track man a major road in Nyeri town where former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga was to hold a meeting on December 31, 2023. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Police are also manning Kabiru-ini grounds where the meeting had been planned to take place.

Contacted, Kikuyu Council of Elders Nyeri branch chairman Mr Muthoga Kirethi said the meeting has been rescheduled to a later date.