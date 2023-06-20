Outlawed Sungu Sungu militia resurfaces in Kisii

An upsurge in insecurity in Kisii town has triggered the reactivation of the dreaded Sungu Sungu, an outlawed vigilante group used in the early 2000s to reduce rampant crime in the Gusii region.

Over the past six months, the county headquarters has become the playground of criminal gangs and leaders at various levels in the county have used every public opportunity to call for order.

Assaults, break-ins and violent robberies have become commonplace in the once-safe town. But now, it is no longer safe to walk in the busy town, especially at night, when the chances of becoming a victim of the gangs are high.

In the town with a vibrant nightlife, criminals have positioned themselves as boda boda riders and woe betide you if you board a motorbike at night whose driver you do not know.

A resident of Nyanchwa recounted a harrowing tale after his brother, visiting from Nairobi, arrived in Kisii at dawn.

"He boarded a boda boda at Kisii main stage and to his shock, instead of being taken to his destination of Nyanchwa, he was taken to Kiogoro. He was thrown off the bike when he raised the alarm after seeing some people refuelling at a petrol station there," the resident said.

This and many other incidents of insecurity have led to the return of the outlawed Sungu Sungu. Residents have to deal with the dreaded vigilante group or risk losing their lives to marauding gangs.

However, Sungu Sungu's protection comes at a high price, and the residents are worried about this.

Members of the group collect protection fees from residents, with those who do not cooperate being forced to pay dearly, in what is reminiscent of the Mungiki gang’s operations in Central and parts of Nairobi.

The group has been accused of killing and maiming innocent people in the past, but many residents say they would rather have the vigilantes than suffer at the hands of criminals.

Sungu Sungu was formed in early 2002/03 by the Provincial Administration, with the support of some elected leaders. The group was instructed to kill by lynching anyone suspected of criminal activity.

The group was deployed in Bonchari constituency, where suspected criminals had made life a nightmare in Suneka, the constituency's headquarters.

After the group was commissioned by a district commissioner, many suspected criminals were killed and others beheaded until crime was wiped out from the area.

The group's activities then spread throughout the Gusii region, becoming something of a necessary evil with which the police had to work.

Since then, the vigilante group’s operations have been on and off.

It fell silent two years ago after being accused of a series of murders across the county.

Last week, Sungu Sungu struck in Kisii town after suspected street boys raided a hotel owned by Kisii Central MCA Wilfred Monyenye, assaulting guests, destroying the hotel and vandalising his cars.

The attack came a few days after some Sungu Sungu allegedly beat up some street children in the town, killing one of them, for allegedly causing insecurity.

This came after Mr Monyenye, during the Madaraka Day celebrations at Gusii Stadium, complained about the street children menace and appealed to the government to regulate them.

"This town is becoming insecure and our investigations have shown that there are many street children in our town. We do not know where they come from. I am asking the county commissioner and the police commander to look into the matter," said Mr Monyenye.

Kisii County Commissioner Tom Anjere later assured residents that security agencies led by Police Commander Charles Kases were alert and doing their job to protect residents and their property.

"We have heard the issues raised by Mr Monyenye and we assure the residents of their safety," said Mr Anjere as he sought the cooperation of the residents to end crime in Kisii town.

Days later, the street kids attacked Mr Monyenye’s hotel, which happens to be adjacent to the Sungu Sungu office in Kisii town.

Mr Monyenye contacted his neighbours — the Sungu Sungu — and had them round up the street children, who were severely beaten up.

"Will the government not protect us from these street children? Why are they attacking our businesses?" asked Mr Monyenye as he addressed journalists.

He noted that the attacks by the street children were scaring away investors from the town and that the security agencies needed to address the issue immediately.

The re-emergence of the Sungu Sungu is sending shivers down the spines of those familiar with their violent handiwork.

It is feared that as political tensions rise in Kisii, politicians will be eager to co-opt the vigilantes and turn them into attack dogs against their perceived political enemies.

Kisii County Police Commander Charles Kases says they have heard about the problem of street children and are investigating.