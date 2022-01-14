Police arrest Nyeri man in terror photo

Handcuffs

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (13)

By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

A man who claims that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) wrongfully used his photo, labelling him a terrorist, has been arrested by officers from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU)

