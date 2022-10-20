Mashujaa Day marked in low-key events in Mt Kenya region

Mashujaa Day was marked in low-key celebrations in the Mt Kenya region as most leaders and locals kept away from the events.

In Kirinyaga, most local leaders skipped the celebrations at the Ndindiruku playground in Mwea constituency.

All elected leaders, except six MCAs, kept away from the venue, raising concerns among residents.

The four local MPs – Gachoki Gitari (Kirinyaga Central), Gichimu Githinji (Gichugu), George Kariuki (Ndia) and Mary Maingi (Mwea) – were conspicuously absent from the celebrations presided over by County Commissioner Moses Ivuto.

Area Senator Kamau Murango, Woman Representative Njeri Maina and Governor Anne Waiguru also did not show up.

Isiolo Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo (L), County Speaker Mohammed Roba Qoto and Woman Rep Mumina Bonaya during Mashujaa Day Celebrations at Isiolo town police grounds on October 20, 2022. Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu I Nation Media Group

Besides Governor Waiguru and Ms Maingi, the leaders did not send an apology or explain why they failed to join residents and national government administrators to celebrate the national event.

Residents accused the leaders of not taking the celebrations seriously.

"This is a great day for the country and the leaders are not supposed to skip the celebrations," said Joseph Mwaura.

In Nyeri, Nyeri Town MP Maina Mathenge raised the alarm over the rampant sale of drugs to youths, urging the county security team to arrest dealers.

The first-time MP lamented that some senior public officers were instead abetting the crime.



Pole Pole Tharaka traditional dancers perform during Mashujaa Day celebrations in Turima Division, Tharaka Nithi County on October 20, 2022. Photo credit: Alex Njeru I Nation Media Group

"Some dealers have been selling drugs to our youth at a price between Sh50 and Sh250. After holding a meeting with the security team, we will be coming for those dealers. If you want to continue with that trade, be ready to leave Nyeri town," Mr Mathenge said during Mashujaa celebrations at Nyeri DEB Primary School.

Nyeri County Commissioner Mohammed Barre presided over the event.

In Tharaka Nithi, the problem of hunger dominated the celebrations, with residents and local leaders urging the government to provide relief foods.

In Tharaka South, Deputy County Commissioner Mohamed Mahumud said many people from the region were suffering from hunger due to the prolonged drought but said the national government was working to ensure no person succumbs to hunger.

In Chuka, Tharaka MP Gitonga Murugara and Tharaka Nithi County Administration and Devolution executive Muthini Karangi also urged the national government to increase distributions of relief food.

Mr Mahumud noted that the national government had started distributing relief food to the most affected, especially the disabled and the elderly.

“We are aware that our people are suffering from hunger but our government has started giving relief food to the most affected,” he said.

The drought in the region, he said, was worsened by the depletion of forest cover as locals cleared even hills for farming and charcoal.

The leaders also lauded President William Ruto for appointing Prof Kithure Kindiki as Interior Cabinet Secretary.

In Murang'a, County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo said the most serious challenges facing the area are drought, insecurity and mental illnesses caused by substance abuse.

He said thefts of produce and breeders had risen.

He said such challenges contradict what the founders of the nation had in mind in pursuing self-rule through the price of blood, tears and sweat.

He said newly elected leaders had said they have the welfare of the nation at heart.

"President William Ruto and Governor Irungu Kang'ata have in the past one month in office exhibited the true meaning of servant leadership and we are going to rally behind them to make Murang'a a true reflection of what a hero county should be," he said.

He warned civil servants in the county do not want to serve the people to exit "before we force you out".

In Laikipia, low turnout was witnessed during the celebrations at Nanyuki Municipal Stadium.

Only a few people sat through to listen to President William Ruto's speech with others having left soon after the entertainment session.

Laikipia East Deputy County Commissioner Patrick Muli who was the chief guest lamented lack of interest displayed by Nanyuki Town residents in celebrating the day set aside to celebrate Kenya's heroes and heroines.

A parade of the Kenya Police, the scouts and guides, and the Nyeri county government askaris during Mashujaa Day celebrations in Nyeri town on October 20, 2022. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi I Nation Media Group

“It's disheartening that people want to be given incentives to attend national day celebrations. I am sure if we had promised to give it relief food, this stadium would have been full to capacity,” said Mr Muli.

The DCC read the presidential speech mainly to government officials sitting on the dais.

Politicians skipped the event with some of them opting to attend the main celebrations that were held in Rumuruti Town in Laikipia West Sub-County where Governor Joshua Irungu and County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri were present. Mr Muli while speaking after reading the speech promised that the national government would from next week distribute relief food to hunger stricken residents as well as fodder for livestock.

“We thank Governor Joshua Irungu for setting aside Sh20vmilion to purchase relief food for schools. Those affected by hunger will start receiving food rations from the government,' the administrator announced. According to the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) more than 183,000 residents are in urgent need of relief food in the county following a prolonged drought that has hit the region.

In Mandera, northern Kenya, the county government pledged to support the drought hit residents by procuring relief in the next two weeks.

Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata (fifth, right), Water Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome (sixth, right) and other leaders dance during Mashujaa Day fete at Kandara Sportsground on October 20, 2022. Photo credit: Martin Mwaura I Nation Media Group

Deputy Governor Ali Maalim who represented Governor Mohamed Adan Khalif who was said to be in Turkey on official duty said the food will reach all affected residents since the administration has completed the process of identifying all victims of the drought.

At least 400, 000 of local population has been affected with drought in Mandera.

"While the drought has affected most parts of our Country, our region has borne the brunt of its effects. Our economy has been devastated by the drought. We have lost over 365,000 cattle, 30,000 donkeys, 500,000 goats and 160,000 camels,'' Dr Maalim said.

According to the Mandera County government, livestock valued at Sh11 billion have been wipped by the drought.

'We have lost livestock worthy over Sh11billion, which is equivalent to our annual allocation from the National Government equitable share,' Dr Maalim said.

He said drought has also affected education sector in Mandera county.

“Many schools are experiencing financial stress and cannot provide food for their students,” he said.

Kirinyaga county commissioner Moses Ivuto during Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20, 2022. He expressed concerns over increased drugs trade in the region. Photo credit: George Munene I Nation Media Group

Calls for drought interventions dominated Mashujaa Day celebrations at Isiolo town police grounds that was attended by a section of elected leaders, hundreds of residents and the security team.

However, all the 18 Isiolo MCAs skipped the event.

A parent’s association official Ismael Galma and Woman Rep Mumina Bonaya appealed to county and national government to scale-up food distribution to primary and secondary schools to ensure more learners do not drop out due to hunger.

Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo said subsequent food provisions will also be distributed to schools to ensure learning is not disrupted.

His administration, he said, was keen on attaining food security through revival of collapsed irrigation schemes such as Rapsu, Gafarsa and CEFA to ensure farmers increase productivity.

“I want to celebrate ordinary men and women who work tirelessly in sustaining our local economy. My government is ready to invest in you and what you do,” Mr Guyo told residents.

County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding said President William Ruto’s government will distribute more food but warned chiefs against diverting the rations saying those found culpable will lose their jobs.