Man accused of killing his wife in Nyeri charged, five months later

A Karatina man accused of stabbing his wife to death five months ago was on Thursday arraigned before the Nyeri High Court for murder and denied the charge.

Stephen Muriithi was accused of killing his wife Lydia Nyaguthii with whom they were married for 20 years.

Nyaguthii worked as a nurse at Tumutumu PCEA hospital.

Justice Florence Muchemi heard that the suspect stabbed his wife several times with a knife at their home in Unjiru in Mathira West on May 19, killing her instantly.

After committing the offence, Muriithi is said to have disappeared prompting the police to launch a manhunt for him.

“The search ended on August 12 when the suspect surrendered himself to Busia Police Station,” the prosecution told the court.

But Muriithi denied the charges through lawyer Wycliffe Okute and sought to be released on bond.

The prosecution opposed the request for Muriithi's release saying it intended to file an affidavit citing reasons why the accused ought not to be granted bond.

Justice Muchemi ordered the prosecution to file the affidavit within seven days followed by a subsequent pre-bail report by a probation officer.

“Meanwhile, the accused will be detained at the King’ong’o GK Prison awaiting the provision of the documents before the court,” said Justice Muchemi.