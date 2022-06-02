Kahiga, Kanini ‘clout chasing’ with a non-functioning hospital

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and Kieni MP Kanini Kega are entangled in a fight for bragging rights over a Sh329 million hospital in Naromoru that is not functioning.

Deep into the campaign season with only two months before the elections, the politicians have to present their scorecards to the electorate and all tricks and gimmicks in the book are being deployed.

For the last one week, both Mr Kahiga and Mr Kega have taken to social media the feud for bragging rights for initiating the multimillion-shilling facility in a contest that can only be likened to clout chasing common among influencers.

The hospital is located in Naromoru town in Kieni constituency.

It all started on Monday when Mr Kega visited the hospital to “inspect” its progress with Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, the chair of the National Assembly’s Health Committee.

As is the norm with politicians during the campaign season, cameras followed closely behind and it would all eventually end up on social media as part of Mr Kega’s campaign material.

The goal, as it would emerge, was to show the people of Kieni how much he has done for them by lobbying for construction of a modern hospital.

He says the hospital was funded by the World Bank and the national government, which he is part of by virtue of his role as MP.

As is expected from a politician seeking reelection, he promised more.

“Inspecting the ongoing construction of the Naromoru Level Four Hospital which is being funded by World Bank in conjunction with the National Government. I have lobbied for equipping of the hospital, construction of the laundry, kitchen, borehole and mortuary,” Mr Kega said in his statement.

Notably, the words “World Bank” and “National Government” were in all caps to emphasise the entities behind the project.

To put icing on the cake, Mr Kega, flanked by Ms Chege, went on to “lay a foundation” stone for construction of a kitchen.

“Today in the company of Hon Sabina Chege, we laid the foundation stone at the facility which should be completed in the next few days. We are optimistic that we shall open the fully equipped facility by the end of June,” Mr Kega said.

He then took a jibe at Governor Kahiga over mismanagement of the old health centre adjacent to the new facility.

“Shame as an [X-ray] machine lies idle at Naromoru Health Centre for the last 3 years! Reason the county government has no funds to hire a technician. Patients are either referred to Nyeri or Nanyuki. I have volunteered to pay,” he said.

Mr Kega is an ardent supporter of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition, while Governor Kahiga is seeking reelection on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

All this while, Governor Kahiga was watching things unfold but he could not let them slide.

On Tuesday, he made an “inspection” tour of the same facility and he, too, was looking to claim the bragging rights for lobbying and initiating the construction of the hospital.

Likewise, he did not leave the cameras behind and topped it up with stringing along a group of supporters.

As far as Mr Kahiga is concerned, the Naromoru hospital is meant to be one of his legacy projects in his first term as governor.

He also laid a foundation stone at the mortuary under construction and added a ceremonial plaque, just to make it clear he initiated the project. The plaque was removed a few minutes later to allow construction to proceed.

He then went on to tell off Mr Kega, accusing him of taking credit for the governor’s projects.

“Let it be clear to those going around chasing clout, taking selfies with my projects to desist and refrain completely,” governor Kahiga said.

“Hospitals, hence some individuals have no business laying any foundation stones on my government's projects. Focus on your projects Mheshimiwa Kanini, tell people the truth and stop looking for political mileage with my projects.”

Several words were capitalised and a few exclamation marks thrown in there for emphasis.

Mr Kahiga is claiming the bragging rights on the grounds that the funding from the World Bank came by as a grant after Nyeri County was ranked second in performance in 2019 under the Kenya Devolution Support Programme.

As to who deserves credit for initiating the project is a political debate for later, but the fact is the 170-bed hospital was funded by the World Bank.

But more than a year after construction was completed, the three-storey building lies empty and locked.

Because there are no workers and equipment, it is yet to start operating. Support amenities like the kitchen and the mortuary are just beginning to be constructed.

To add salt to injury, the old health centre is barely functional as the Nyeri County health department continues to struggle in delivering services.

For months the facility has been grappling with understaffing and lack of equipment, with essential drugs unavailable.