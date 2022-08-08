Gachagua bids farewell to his constituents as Mathira MP

Kenya Kwanza deputy presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua has bid farewell to his constituents, promising a resounding win in Tuesday’s polls.

In a thanksgiving prayer ceremony held at Victors Chapel in Karatina on Sunday, Mr Gachagua expressed gratitude, saying he was honoured and privileged to have served in such a ‘great’ constituency.

“My people of Mathira, thank you for walking this journey with me and holding me up in prayers … I will miss you and I love you, but I will be around. You have a place – a big one – in my heart,” he said.

“We have done what we could and I wish we could have done more. We have constructed schools and feeder roads and many more … For the roads that are still under construction, I will make sure they are completed when I assume duty.

“Even as we undertake national duties, I will never forget where it all began. Charity begins at home.”

He also asked the congregants to pray that outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta be in ‘peace and calmness’ irrespective of the outcome of the elections, saying there is nothing personal between leaders.

He went on to say that President Kenyatta will need to enjoy his peace as he accepts the will of the people.

“Should we form the government under the Kenya Kwanza alliance, we will not be vindictive. None of us will, irrespective of what has happened,” he said.

Go straight to work

“Once the election is settled, we will go straight to our work and respect everybody and everything they want to do.”

He also urged religious leaders to continue praying for Kenya during and after the elections “so that the country may experience a peaceful election and seamless transition”.

“Religious leaders have the responsibility to guide the church appropriately so that they can make the right decision,” he said.

He promised that under a Kenya Kwanza government, they will protect freedom of worship and asked leaders to be “firm and not be shaken despite threats from other quarters”.

Mr Gachagua also said the moratorium on registering churches will be lifted immediately and they will no longer be listed with the registrar of societies.

“We will make the registration of churches a lot easier and friendly so that churches can grow in a conducive environment,” he said.