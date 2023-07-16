Embrace dialogue, Archbishop Muheria tells Ruto, Raila over protests

The Catholic Archbishop of Nyeri, Anthony Muheria, has called for dialogue between President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to bring an end to the violence witnessed in parts of the country last week.

He noted that a meeting between the two leaders would offer a forward approach to issues affecting Kenyans and prevent loss of life and destruction of property in the anti-government demonstrations.

The Archbishop appealed to political leaders across the divide to agree to dialogue to address the issues affecting the country and find a common solution that will benefit all.

"We urge President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to sit down and come to an agreement because we cannot afford to continue down the path of violence and chaos in the country," he said.

Speaking at Consolata Cathedral Church in Nyeri, the Archbishop noted that differences of opinion and ideas should not be settled through hatred and violence.

"Politicians must stop fomenting chaos and hatred among Kenyans in their display of power and might. We also urge Kenyans not to be used to attack each other," he added.

He said as much as people are suffering from high cost of living and economic depression and hold different political ideologies, this should not be a prelude to burning down the country.

"We acknowledge that we are living in hardship, but this should not be used to turn us against each other like wolves... we must allow a difference of opinion," he said.

He added that while the courses that are leading people to demonstrate on the streets are justifiable and within our constitutional rights, they cannot be the only way to solve the problems that ail us as a country.

"Issues that ail us cannot be resolved through the use of violence, hatred and injustice against Kenyans... there are amicable ways to achieve a common goal that we are seeking," he said, adding that demonstrations should not be accompanied by riots, loss of lives and destruction of property as witnessed a dozen times in the country.

He went on to say that religious leaders are ready to mediate between the two leaders and help resolve their differences and find a solution for Kenyans who are suffering the curse of violence.

The Archbishop also urged Kenyans to be responsible for one another by showing respect and protecting life.

"Let us not plunge into the pit of hatred and violence, but help to find solutions that will benefit us all by reducing the cost of living and fighting for those who are oppressed, but not by using violence to be heard," he said.