DPP drops murder charge against dead Nyeri businessman

The late Stephen Wang'ondu in the dock on February 26, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (13)

By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Tuesday withdrew charges against Stephen Wang'ondu, the deceased Nyeri businessman accused of orchestrating the murder of his son in Mweiga on January 1.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Wangamati grilled over Sh6.5m fuel for private cars

  2. State to equip women's prisons with day care centres

  3. Bandits paralyse health services in Baringo

  4. Syombua murder: Man who helped ex-KDF soldier gets five years

  5. Woman drowns after Ngong River sweeps away house 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.