Cries for justice as Form Two student loses leg to police bullet during protests

A single mother in Nyeri County is crying out for justice after her only son had his leg amputated due to serious injuries sustained during anti-government demonstrations in Karatina town two weeks ago.

Ms Milka Gathoni said on Monday, August 6, that her son, a Form Two student, was caught in the crossfire when police engaged protesters in running battles.

He was in full school uniform when he was allegedly shot by a plainclothes policeman, who residents said was firing indiscriminately at anyone in sight.

Eustace Chiira was among three other students recovering at Karatina Level Four Hospital, but doctors recommended he be transferred to Kenyatta Referral Hospital for surgery after his condition deteriorated.

Eustace Chiira, a Form Two student whose leg was amputated.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation

He was shot by a single bullet that pierced his left leg, which has since been amputated, while his right leg was also seriously injured.

Chiira, a day student at Kiamwangi Secondary School, was walking home when he was caught up in the chaos as police dispersed protesters in the Karindundu area on the outskirts of Karatina town.

Good Samaritans rushed him to Karatina Level Four Hospital, where he was admitted alongside other victims of police gunfire, estimated at 30.

"I was with my son less than an hour before the shooting. He passed by my place of work and I said goodbye to him. He was wearing his school uniform. I was shocked when I heard a few minutes later that he had been shot. I rushed to the hospital where I found him being treated. He had a bullet that had gone through his left leg to his right leg," his mother said, sobbing.

Ms Gathoni, a hotel worker in Karatina town, now faces a huge hospital bill from the operation and has demanded justice for her son, who dreams of becoming a teacher.

"It's sad that this has happened to my son and as we speak I don't know how I will pay the bills of over Sh200,000 apart from taking care of his disability," she said in a telephone interview from Kenyatta National Hospital.

The Nation was unable to speak to her son as he was still recovering.

"I demand that whoever did this be prosecuted because my son is devastated. He will face many challenges as a physically challenged child and even his dream of becoming a teacher will be affected," she added.

Another victim of the police shooting, Kennedy Maina, a Form Four pupil at Mathaithi Secondary School, was also shot and still has a bullet lodged in his groin, while a Form Three pupil sustained minor injuries after a bullet glazed her thigh.

In Karatina, police were on the scene after at least 30 people were shot with live bullets during anti-government demonstrations that rocked the town.

Mathira East police chief Benjamin Boen had earlier denied there had been any shooting of protesters in the area.