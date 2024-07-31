'A policeman I know shot me during protests, shattered my dreams'

Until four weeks ago, David Wanjohi had all his investment plans carefully laid out for the next three years. However, he now says his future plans were brutally shattered by a police officer’s bullet during recent protests.

The June 25 youth-led demonstrations are now a bleak turning point in the life of the 32-year-old Nanyuki-based carpenter who found himself caught in police crossfire that led to the loss of his right leg.

Mr Wanjohi says the incident came at a time when he was establishing his furniture shop, a livelihood that he now says is in jeopardy owing to the financial constrains of treating the amputation wound and costs of obtaining a prosthetic leg — whose prices range between Sh100,000 and Sh300,000.

Mr Wanjohi insists he was not taking part in the protests. He explains that he had gone to pick up a stranded relative at the Nanyuki town main stage at around 4pm, unaware that a few minutes earlier, the youthful protesters who were engaging riot police in a cat and mouse game had torched a police vehicle nearby.

The law enforcers, smarting from being overpowered by the demonstrators after running out of teargas canisters, fired live bullets indiscriminately.

A man he knew

One of the bullets hit Mr Wanjohi in the knee and as he writhed in pain, the police officer who had fired the shot came to him and threatened to finish him off.

“The officer came probably to confirm if I was alive. When our eyes met, I realised he was an acquaintance, a realisation that may have sent him into a state of confusion, prompting him to cock his gun. Luckily, an expectant woman jumped in to separate us and dared the officer to shoot both of us,” recalls Mr Wanjohi.

He was later taken to Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital (NTRH) where he spent ten days undergoing treatment and psychological counselling to enable him cope with the state of permanent disability.

According to the NTRH CEO Sammy Kilonzo, a total of 16 patients were taken to the health facility on that day, having suffered various degrees of injuries, most of them caused by bullets and tear gas canisters. Mr Wanjohi and another victim identified as Wilberforce Barasa had their right legs amputated.

“It is hard for me to believe that my leg is gone forever. I am still in denial and keep hoping it’s a bad dream that I will soon wake up from and find myself in the carpentry workshop earning my daily bread," he says.

"Besides the physical pain as I wait for the wound to heal, we as a family are undergoing emotional and financial pain. Nevertheless, I thank God that I am alive since other innocent people died from police brutality, “adds the father of one who is expecting his second child.

Since the incident, Mr Wanjohi moved from his rental house to his parents’ homestead at Teachers Estate where he is being taken care of by his elder sister Mary Nduta.

“My brother is undergoing a difficult time and needs someone to be around him around the clock. We asked him to come over so as not to strain his expectant wife and their firstborn child,” explains Ms Nduta who has now been forced to take leave from her work.

Expensive treatments

Ms Nduta says the family is spending Sh1,800 every two days which includes doctor’s consultation fee, wound dressing costs and drugs to relieve Mr Wanjohi's pain. This routine is expected to last for over a month.

The cost is taking a toll on Mr Wanjohi’s finances and is not certain that his dream of owning a furniture shop next year is practical.

“My immediate concern is my health and that of my family as we await the birth of our second born. But it does not mean that I will let the police officer who shot at me without any provocation go scot-free.

"My appeal goes to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to conduct thorough investigations and prosecute these rogue police officers who killed and maimed both protestors and non-protestors,” says Mr Wanjohi.

His sentiments are supported by a family friend, Mr Mwangi Wangai who claims to be a victim of recent police abduction arising from the ongoing anti-government protests.

“I am saddened by the injustices meted out on my friend David by police officers without any provocation. It is not something that any family would wish for since it has both financial and emotional implications” he says.

Mr Wangai is now calling on human rights defenders to document victims of police brutality with a view of suing the Government for compensation.

“Youths of this country will not be silenced by police guns. Our grandparents fought for our liberation from colonialists and as Gen Zs, we shall keep up the fight of demanding good governance and accountability from our elected leaders,” he says.