Court orders evacuation of 30 minors from rescue centre

A court has ordered the evacuation of 30 minors from a rescue centre in Nyeri.

Resident Magistrate Edina Angima issued the orders after the children’s department accused Matanya Hope Safe House manager Patrick Muriuki of squandering money donated for the children’s school fees.

Mr Muriuki is a candidate for ward representative.

The court heard that the children only attended school for the first two weeks of the term before being sent home due to huge fees arrears.

“The manager only took the minors to school after the children’s department pressured him to do so,” said Nyeri Central children's officer Paul Ndung'u.

Mr Muriuki had agreed to take the children to school but later reneged, the court was told.

The children are pupils at Mary Immaculate Primary School in Mweiga and Snow View Academy.

Lawyer Charles Mbau, who represented the sponsors of the rescue centre, told the court that 19 of the minors were sponsored by foreign donors.

“And because of this, the main donor, Ms Mitchelle Stark, who is based in the United States, is ready to continue with the sponsorship of the 19 as she has been doing once the matter is settled,” Mr Mbau said.

Court documents that Mr Muriuki, a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate for the Kabaru ward seat, is accused of misappropriating about Sh10 million of donor funds meant for buying land for building of a children's home, buying a van, paying school fees and other welfare expenses for the children.

He was not present in court, although he was arrested and will be charged with violating children’s rights and receiving money under false pretence in a separate court tomorrow.

Mr Ndung’u said the children’s department, after rescuing the children, filed the suit to be allowed to place them under its custody.

“The children’s department intends to trace some of the parents of the minors and return them to their homes,” he said. Most of the children are from poor backgrounds.

Magistrate Angima asked the children’s officer to ensure the minors who have parents or guardians were handed back to them.

She said the case will continue on July 6 when the children will return to court with their parents.

The court will also decide where to place the rest of the children.

