Policeman’s six transfers illegal, Labour court tells IG

Justice Njagi Marete

Justice Njagi Marete of the Employment and Labour Relations Court who declared Corporal Alex Nkanda’s many transfers illegal.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (13)

By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

A court in Nyeri has ruled that the Inspector-General of Police (IG) and his deputy violated a police officer’s rights after transferring him six times to different police stations in a span of two years.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.