County mulls over selling Nyeri coffee as one

Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga want coffee produced within the county marketed as one to leverage on the economies of scale in a new partnership with New Kenya Planters Cooperative Union (NKPCU).

This, the governor said would ensure that farmers have a better bargaining power in marketing and purchasing of farm inputs as well as boost their value for money of their products.

“We are planning on selling to have Nyeri coffee marketed as one which will not only boost production but also create employment,” he said in a coffee forum in the county that brought together management officials from at least 104 coffee cooperative and autonomous factories.

The partnership will help in establishing coffee farm demos in all coffee growing areas within the county, support coffee nurseries to promote the production of certified coffee seedlings and revamp coffee factories.

This bid was echoed by the management officers of the factories who said they would introduce a programme that will see coffee farmers increase the coffee plants in their farms to boost production.

Other interventions include revamping the factories, introducing programmes that would tap into the youth and women in the coffee sector, investing in coffee research.

“We also aim to bring a complete change to coffee sales and promoting transparency by providing both local and international coffee prices among other key area,” governor Kahiga said.

Further, he noted that due to declining coffee production, his administration has invested in soil testing machines that are available for use by the farmers at Sh300 for soil testing services.

“We have also procured lime, fertilizers and good quality of seedlings for the farmers in efforts to boost our coffee production. In addition, we have also partnered with the Kenya Agriculture, Livestock and Research Organization (Kalro) to analyse and improve the soil texture as well as train farmers,” he said.

On the other hand, farmers have welcomed the move saying it allows them to leverage on the demand of Nyeri premium coffee which could in return boost their income.

Kiawamururu Cooperative chairman Charles Karinga said registered brokers will source the coffee from the NKPCU warehouses and sell it from there.

“Coffee belongs to the farmer until it is paid… and in the partnership, farmers themselves can also find their own market as the NKPCU is eligible for direct market as well,” he said.