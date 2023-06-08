Summit to entrench reforms in coffee sector, says Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says the coffee summit that starts today in Meru will come up with proposals that will entrench reforms in the sector.

Yesterday, Mr Gachagua exuded confidence that the conference will yield recommendations that will ensure that farmers get more money for their produce.

The summit, which ends on Saturday, brings together government agencies, farmers and leaders from all coffee-growing areas in the country.

“I have convened a meeting in Meru with all leaders and farmers from the coffee-growing areas because we want to find a lasting solution to the problems of the coffee sub-sector,” Mr Gachagua said.

He spoke at Hiriga Primary School grounds in Mathira, Nyeri County, during the funeral of Ms Mary Muthoni Mwai.

“This time around, we must reform the coffee sector and I want to assure Kenyans that we will succeed. We want to eradicate brokers that stand between the farmer and the consumer of coffee. We want farmers to get more money in their pockets,” the DP said.

Mukurwe-ini MP John Kaguchia, who accompanied the DP at the burial, said all leaders from the Mt Kenya region will attend the summit to deliberate on how to revamp the sub-sector.

Also Read: What the future hold for thousands of coffee farmers

“We will all accompany the Deputy President for that important conference because we want to represent our people. We want our farmers to get value for their produce and that is why we are fully behind the reforms,” Mr Kaguchia said.