County decries rising Covid-19 cases as 31 patients are admitted

The Nyeri Health department has advised residents to observe Covid-19 health protocols, following a rise in infections in the last three weeks.

Acting Health Executive Robert Thuo said the rising infections are largely fuelled by locals’ laxity in observing laid-out protocols, with the county registering more transmission and hospital admissions.

Data from the department shows that the infection rate had surged to 44 per cent by Sunday and seven people had been admitted to the county’s isolation facility.

“Currently, there are 31 patients admitted in various facilities within the county where four are on supplemental oxygen,” noted Mr Thuo.

Since the first Covid-19 case was reported in Kenya more than two years ago, Nyeri has recorded 6,059 positive cases and 341 deaths.

Meanwhile, the county is mulling introducing an aggressive campaign in churches, hospitals and road shows to urge the masses to get vaccinated as there has been a slow uptake.

In the last 25 days, a total of 1,103 people have received their first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 1,419 people visited health facilities for their second doses.

“We are calling on those who are yet to get vaccinated to visit vaccination centres, while those who got their second doses should get their booster dose,” Mr Thuo said.