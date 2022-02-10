Counterfeit liquor seized in raid on illegal distillery in Nyeri

Nyeri counterfeit liquor

Some of the counterfeit liquor which was seized from an unlicensed distillery in Mathira East, Nyeri County on February 10, 2022.

Photo credit: Stephen Munyiri | Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Munyiri

Nation Media Group

A multi-agency security team in Mathira East, Nyeri County Thursday raided an unlicensed distillery and seized counterfeit liquor worth thousands of shillings and arrested one suspect believed to be behind the business.

