Police seize illicit liquor at timber factory in Elburgon

Police in Elburgon, Nakuru County have seized illicit spirits, over 500 litres of ethanol and other contrabands of unknown value from an abandoned factory.

Molo Deputy County Commissioner Josphat Mutisya said that a multi-agency team, which included the security committee, led the Tuesday operation following a tip-off from the public.

The team invaded the private timber factory which he said had been converted into unauthorised alcohol factory.

“During an operation, we arrested the main suspect who has been smuggling ethanol into the private premises and using it to make illegal liquor," said Mr Mutisya, adding that three workers at the factory were also arrested.

He said the three workers were from Bomet, Baringo and western Kenya.

Over 500 litres of ethanol, 15 different brands of whiskey, empty bottles, containers and other equipment were seized from the house.

Unhygienic

He also revealed that the suspect neither had a license nor skills to run the alcohol business.

Mr Mutisya said at the time of arrest, the workers were found manually mixing ethanol with water, a process he said was unhygienic.

“We shall interrogate the suspect more. We have information that he uses his vehicle to supply the illegal products locally and to other parts of the country including Kericho County.

Residents and religious leaders have been in the frontline to fight the consumption and brewing of illicit liquor in Molo, Elburgon and Njoro where cases of illegal alcohol trade have been on the rise.

Eight people died recently in Njoro Sub County after consuming illicit brews. Following the incident, Governor Lee Kinyanjui led an operation to demolish some of the brewing dens in the area.

Molo and Elburgon residents called on Mr Kinyanjui to extend the demolitions to other areas where the trade persists.