Police seize illicit liquor at timber factory in Elburgon

Some of the second generation spirits which were found in an abandoned private timber factory in Elburgon, Nakuru County on February 8, 2022. Police arrested three suspects believed to have been making the illicit liquor.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

By  John Njoroge

Nation Media Group

Police in Elburgon, Nakuru County have seized illicit spirits, over 500 litres of ethanol and other contrabands of unknown value from an abandoned factory.

