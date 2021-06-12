Cargo train stalls in Nyeri after wagon derails

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Media Group

A cargo train stalled at Chaka in Nyeri County Saturday, after one of the wagons derailed, in yet another setback for Kenya Railways which has experienced repeat hitches over the last few months.

