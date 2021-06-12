Cargo train stalls in Nyeri after wagon derails

A cargo train stalled at Chaka in Nyeri County Saturday, after one of the wagons derailed, in yet another setback for Kenya Railways which has experienced repeat hitches over the last few months.

The train was heading to Nairobi after ferrying petroleum products to Nanyuki, Laikipia County.

This was the second such incident in a week, coming after a train developed mechanical problems and caught fire at Kabuta in Murang'a County.

In January, the first of two passenger trains from Nanyuki to Nairobi stalled at Ruthagati in Nyeri County with more than 1,500 passengers on board.

It developed mechanical problems believed to have been caused by the heavy load and the area’s topography.

That same month, Kenya Railways was forced to dispatch a bus to complete a trip to Nanyuki after its train stalled at Kirichu in Nyeri County.

Passengers aboard the weekly train to the Mt Kenya region were stranded for hours after the train developed mechanical problems.

