Archbishop Muheria urges politicians to be proactive in reducing cost of living

As the Catholic Church starts the lent period, Nyeri Diocese Archbishop Anthony Muheria has called on politicians to be more proactive in helping the needy, vulnerable and hungry in the society.

Speaking after celebrating Ash Wednesday at the Cathedral, he said there is a lot of generic conversations on the cost of living and climate change yet little to no action is being taken to avert the effects of the same in the future.

“We are talking about the cost of living on a daily basis but what preparations have we put in place right now as we await the rain to fall… we should not be engaging in theoretical conversation rather speak words that are backed by action,” he said.

At the moment, the archbishop went on to say that the government should not only be talking about climate change and asking people to plant trees to avert the throes of climate change while there is no one propagating the seedlings.

“We will then start planting the seedlings when it rains?” he asked. “Everybody is talking about the high cost of living and climate change, put your words to action, I wish this country had more doers,” he added, calling on strategic commitment in taking action towards such problems.

On the other hand, he said the lent period was a time for people to reflect on themselves and their deeds for renew.

Hypocrisy and lying

“It is a time for us to come down from our pedestals and feelings of being important and behaving like life belongs to us… we are being reminded that we need to humble ourselves to the lowest levels,” he noted

“It is also a time for social justices, to repent our sins as a community- the hatred, spitefulness, the vengeance. It is a time to fast our tongues in the words of dishonor and disrespect that we speak… lent calls us to move from our bad ways and correct our lives,” he added.