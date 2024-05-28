'I want them to feel my pain' Widow of ex-Juja MP George Thuo asks court to punish Porkies Club suspects

A club owner Paul Wainaina Boiyo alias Sheki convicted alongside his five employees for murdering former Juja MP George Thuo 11 years ago will know their fate on June 21, 2024 with the widow urging trial Judge Roselyn Korir to ensure the perpetrators of the crime do not go unpunished.

In the victim impact report presented before Justice Korir by a probation officer Ms Mercy M Kanyange, the widow, Judy Thuo stated that her late husband did not die a natural death.

"I know there is forgiveness and I know this is a just court…but it is the life and blood of a human being. It shouldn't be that somebody can kill someone and be set free," Judy averred.

She confessed in the victim's impact report that the late Thuo, a former parliamentary chief whip was a good father, a responsible husband who loved his brothers and friends and a harmless person.

"On the fateful night he never returned home, he died in the hands of the people he was with. The evidence shows he was poisoned. He was not a drunkard. He was a good father and for the last 10 years I have come to this court so that we can have this matter come to a closure," the widow decried.

Porkies Club Owner Paul Wainaina Boiyo alias Sheki (right) and five others convicted for the murder of former Juja MP George Thuo on November 19 2013 to know their fate June 21 2024. Photo credit: Richard Munguti| Nation

On April 19, 2024, the trial judge convicted Porkies Club owner Paul Wainaina Boiyo alias Sheki, Thuo’s aide Christopher Lumbazio Andika alias Lumba, DJs Andrew Karanja Wainaina and Samuel Kuria Ngugi alias Visi, Esther Ndinda Mulinge, a waiter, and a patron Ruth Watahi Irungu alias Atlanta over the murder that took place at Porkies Club 11 years ago.

In her judgement, the judge ruled the prosecution proved its case against the six saying the evidence was sufficient.

She agreed with doctors' reports who found that the cause of death of Thuo was hemorrhagic gastroenteritis due to poisoning.

Doctors identified the poison as Cyhalothrine pesticide, which the Judge said would lead to death in five to ten minutes once ingested into the body.

The poison was traced in his liver, kidney and the shirt he was wearing on the fateful night.

"I find the forensic evidence clearly shows Thuo consumed a poisoned laced drink at Porkies club," the Judge concluded.

However, the six convicts on Tuesday through their lawyers led by Dr John Khaminwa maintained their innocence asserting that they had no motive to kill Thuo.

Dr Khaminwa, a veteran lawyer who has practised law for over 60 years pleaded with the court to hand down a non-custodial sentence as proposed by the probation department.

The defence team clashed with state prosecutor Charles Okeyo over his submission that the maximum penalty be imposed.

Justice Korir overruled the defence and ordered the convicts to be held in prison custody until June 21, 2024, when she will render her sentence.