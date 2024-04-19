Porkies club owner, his five employees convicted in murder of ex-Juja MP George Thuo

Porkies club owner Paul Wainaina Boiyo and his five employees were on Friday convicted in the murder of former Juja MP George Thuo.

Justice Roselyn Korir convicted all six after establishing that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that they were linked to the death of Thuo.

She said the six were privy to the poisoning of Thuo.

Justice Korir said Boiyo had on November 19 2013 spoken to Thuo on the phone before he left his home to go to the club to watch the Formula One Game at the club.

"The two accused persons Boiyo and Lumbasio had prior knowledge that Thuo was to go to the club. They had sufficient notice to plan for any good or bad plan," ruled Justice Korir.