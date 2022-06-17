10 police recruits arrested for 'forging' KCSE certificates

Ten National Police College recruits in Kiganjo, Nyeri County, have been arrested for forging Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificates.

The college had forwarded the suspects’ documents to the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) for verification and they were found to be fake.

The trainees were apprehended for the offence of forgery on Wednesday at around 5:45pm and detained at the Kiganjo Police Station.

“The recruits were arrested after the college administration forwarded the certificates to Knec for verification and authentication,” a National Police Service report said.

The 10 lost their positions due to the offence.

The trainees were among 5,000 recruited in March.

The Nyeri Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations is investigating the matter.

“All the certificates, some subject grades and all mean grades have been altered. [The suspects] were all booked at the station and placed in custody pending investigation to face relevant forgery charges in court,” the police said.