UDA's Badilisha ahead of Jubilee's Kimemia in Kinangop constituency

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia (Jubilee) seems to be losing to his opponent Dr Kiarie Badilisha in Kinangop constituency, according to provisional results streaming from polling stations.

Kinangop has the largest number of voters in the county and Dr Kiarie of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is leading with a large margin.

The constituency has 115,547 registered voters in eight electoral wards. Gathara has the highest number of registered voters (18,144) and Dr Kiarie appears to be leading at most polling stations in that ward.

Both Governor Kimemia and Dr Kiarie picked their running mates, Mr Isaac Gitura and Mr John Mathaara, respectively, to tap the vote-rich constituency.

Before appointing Mr Gitura, Governor Kimemia had appointed Mr Joseph Mbugua, also from Kinangop, but dropped him to meet IEBC legal requirements.

Others contesting are former governor Daniel Waithaka (DP), who appears to be trailing in provisional results from Kinangop, Mr Waithaka’s deputy in the pioneer administration, Mr Kirika Mwangi, and county assembly Speaker Wahome Ndegwa, who is also trailing in that constituency.

In the same constituency, the race for the Senate seat is a contest between Mr Theuri Kinyanjui (independent) and Mr John Methu, while Ms Faith Gitau (UDA), the incumbent woman representative, appears to be ahead of her Jubilee competitor, Ms Wanjiku Muhuhu.

Mr Kinyanjui, a lawyer, had lost to Mr Methu in UDA party nominations.