Anger as hippos from Lake Olbolosat attack residents

A nurse attends to Mr Mathew Kipkurui who is recovering at Nyahururu Hospital after hippo attack. After numerous hippo attacks, the Nyandarua County government has resorted to digging trenches to keep the beasts away from villages.

Photo credit: Waikwa Maina | Nation Media Group

  • Several people living around Lake Ol’Bolosatt in Nyandarua County have either been killed or bear hippo attack scars. 
  • Some people have even abandoned their lands out of fear.

In Mairo-inya village, Peter Kairu's grave is slowly being swallowed up by the earth as relatives wait for compensation from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) over three years since the 33-year-old trader was killed by a hippo. Mr Kairu was in the company of his friend Wambugu Mwangi when tragedy struck.

