School alters learning programme to avoid conflict with wildlife

Tsavo East National Park

Elephants at the Tsavo East National Park along the Voi- Taveta road in Taita Taveta County in this photo taken on 19th June 2019. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (13)

By  Stanley Ngotho

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • According to parents and teachers, roaming wild animals, especially elephants and hyenas, have affected education in the area.
  • Elephants, hyenas and leopards occasionally interrupt class sessions while criss-crossing the compound. 

Rampant human-wildlife conflict has adversely affected learning at Irkilunyeti Primary School in Merrueshi, Kajiado East sub-county.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Suspect in Nyeri contract killing case freed

  2. Lease limbo for Criticos-linked farm in Taveta

  3. Tourism players laud opening of Lamu Port 

  4. Let police reservists be armed, leaders tell State 

  5. D-Day for suspects in Kiru principal's murder

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.