Governor Badilisha lists multimillion-shilling priority projects

Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha wants to complete multimillion-shilling projects started by the previous administration and improve efficiency.

Mr Badilisha has toured some projects to assess progress, allocated money to others and created new governance structures to guide the implementation of others.

Among the projects is the ongoing construction of Engineer Ward Hospital in Kinangop constituency by the Kenya Defence Forces and the Sh1.5 billion Mashujaa Level Six Hospital in Ol Kalou.

Addressing the county assembly, Governor Badilisha assured ward reps that work on Engineer hospital was progressing well.

“What has been done at Mashujaa Hospital was entirely by funds from the World Bank. I have injected Sh60 million for the work to continue,” the governor told reporters in his office.

The Sh500 million from the World Bank spent on the project was part of the bank’s grant to the Nyandarua government following its rating as the best managed county.

The governor also relaunched road construction equipment worth Sh500 million. The machines were bought by the previous local government with funding from the World Bank.

But the programme will get new management, with rural road committees formed to manage rehabilitation in five units.

Another important area of focus for the new government is the full activation of 78 health facilities built by the previous government.