Nyamira teacher arrested in lodging with female student

A high school teacher is being held at Keroka police station in Nyamira County after he was found locked in a room with one of his female students.

Police say they have also detained the student, after she was found with her male teacher in a lodging house at Rigoma centre, allegedly having sex.

The teacher at Riyabe Secondary School in Rigoma sub-county was arrested by the public after he was suspected of engaging in sexual activity with the student, who is suspected to be a minor.

Police in Keroka confirmed the arrest and said the teacher would be arraigned in court this week after verification of the student’s age.

Villagers who spoke to the media claimed that the teacher was notorious in his amorous activities.

“This is not the first time we have caught him. The first time, he was caught with a young girl whom he was teaching and when he was busted, he bribed his way out of the long arm of the law,” alleged a villager.

He added, “When people saw him with the student, we contacted the police but also kept watch for him not to escape. When police arrived, he jumped out of the window and the fence but we caught up with him and handed him over to the police.”

The Masaba North sub-county police commander, Mr Robert Ndambiri, said the high school teacher had brought shame to the teaching profession and vowed to press criminal charges against him as a deterrent to others.

"The man in our custody is a teacher of biology. We have both of them in custody and we are still investigating. The teacher is 28 years old and we are waiting to get the student's birth certificate so as to determine her age," said Mr Ndambiri.

The police boss said that they still do not know for how long the two have been in the alleged relationship, but the teacher reported to the school last year.

"Teachers are the custodians of our children while in school. Parents have bestowed on them the responsibility of taking care of them. It cannot be that they turn them into other things. Let's avoid these acts of shame," said Mr Ndambiri, adding that teachers should set a good example and be role models.

Kisii Woman Rep Doris Aburi has urged parents and guardians to closely monitor their children’s behaviour during holidays as a way to curb indiscipline and teen pregnancies.

Ms Aburi spoke at Tendere grounds in Bomachoge Chache, during donation of food stuffs and clothes to the residents under the Donya Charity Mission programme.

She said that parents have been tasked with protecting their children by safeguarding their movements and how they spend time in an effort to ensure they are productive.

“Parents should be close to their children and talk to them to understand the hurdles they face and guard them … it's easy for parents and guardians to discover when their children are engaging in questionable activities if they take time to talk to them,” said Ms Aburi.