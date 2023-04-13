Bomet County official in custody for defiling two school girls during Easter

A senior officer at the Bomet County government has been arrested after allegedly being found to have locked up two high school students in a lodging facility over the Easter weekend.

The suspect is being held at the Bomet police station. He was arrested on Wednesday following a complaint filed by relatives of the victims.

“It is true, we are holding the suspect in the station while the girls have been taken to Longisa County Referral Hospital for medical examination,” a senior police officer told the Nation.Africa.

The results of the medical examination will determine the charges that the police will prefer against the suspect when he is arraigned in court.

The suspect is said to have told the police during interrogation that he had been framed over the alleged incident and that he was at his home when he is claimed to have committed the crime.

It is said that the suspect had treated the girls to drinking binges on Saturday and Sunday at Litein trading centre in the neighbouring Kericho county and taking them to a lodging where he spent the two nights with them.

Relatives of the girls reported the matter to the police after they went missing from home, leading to the arrest that has generated a lot of public interest in the region.

Mr Kipkirui Kap Telwa, a Nairobi-based lawyer from the region, said police should deal with the matter expeditiously and ensure deterrent measures are taken against the suspect if evidence points that he indeed committed the offence.

“Police are known to gloss over the incidents in the region which has led a number of suspects to get off the hook. We hope that this case will not end up like the ones before it. There is a lot of public interest in this matter,” said Mr Telwa.

Cases of underage girls being sexually exploited have lately been on the rise in the region with calls for action against the offenders.

A number of the girls have dropped out of school after being impregnated with some risking their lives as they try to terminate the pregnancies.

Dr Ahmed Omar, the Bomet County Commissioner has also warned those sexually exploiting underage girls that they will be arrested and prosecuted.