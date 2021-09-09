Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Nyamira

Prime

How Sh10-a-day plans turned into big investments for boda boda groups

By  Ruth Mbula  &  Wycliffe Nyaberi

An idea that started with two groups of boda boda riders saving Sh10 per day is progressively turning into a notable investment in Nyamira County and beyond.

