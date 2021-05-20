Dawn fire burns dorm at St Andrew’s Kaggwa School in Nyamira

A dawn fire has burnt a dormitory at St Andrew’s Kaggwa Girls Boarding Primary School in Borabu Constituency, Nyamira County.

Property worth millions of shillings was destroyed in the 5.40am inferno whose cause has not been established yet.

Fr Lawrence Mandere, who is the school’s board chairman, said no injuries had been reported but called on authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to establish what may have caused the fire.

“Pupils were already in class for their studies. But we are counselling them before they resume their classes. Some of them panicked,” said Fr Mandere.

He added that parents flocked the school early morning demanding to know the status of their children.