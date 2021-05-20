Dawn fire burns dorm at St Andrew’s Kaggwa School in Nyamira

Dorm fire

Police officers inspect items which were burnt following a dorm fire on May 20, 2021 at St Andrew’s Kaggwa Girls Boarding Primary School in Borabu, Nyamira County. No one was injured in the incident.

Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

A dawn fire has burnt a dormitory at St Andrew’s Kaggwa Girls Boarding Primary School in Borabu Constituency, Nyamira County.

