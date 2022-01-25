North Rift farmers want fertiliser sold at Sh2,500, not Sh6,200

Fertiliser

The farmers noted that the current prices of fertiliser and other farm inputs had skyrocketed to an all-time high and demanded that the State intervene by February 15 to reduce them.

Photo credit: File

By  Stanley Kimuge

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Maize growers in the North Rift region have called on the government to introduce a subsidy programme and lower the cost of fertiliser from Sh6,200 to Sh2,500 for a 50kg bag ahead of the planting season.

