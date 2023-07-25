Three dead, four critically injured after lorries collide in Ntulele, Narok

Three people died and four others were seriously injured in a Tuesday morning road accident involving four trucks in Ntulele area on the Narok-Mai Mahiu road.

According to Narok East sub-county police commander Jared Marando, the accident involved a trailer and a truck coming from Mai Mahiu to Narok and another truck heading in the opposite direction.

The accident occurred when a truck overtook the trailer and collided with another oncoming truck. The vehicles then veered off the road and hit a fourth trailer.

"As a result of the accident, three adult males, who were occupants of the trucks but were not immediately identified, died on the spot while three others sustained injuries," said Mr Marando.

Veered off the road

The fourth motor vehicle, also a lorry, which was following closely from Narok, veered off the road and overturned but no one was injured.

"The scene has been visited and all safety measures have been taken," said Mr Marando.

He added that the bodies of the three people have been taken to the Narok County Referal Hospital mortuary and the injured have been taken to the same hospital for treatment.