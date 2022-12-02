One killed, six injured in Narok accident

One person has died and six others have been injured in a grisly road accident in Suswa, on the Narok-Maai Mahiu road, after a Toyota Probox and a Toyota Noah collided head-on.

The driver of the Probox succumbed to his injuries in the incident that happened Thursday evening, said Narok East sub-county Police Commander Jared Marando.

"The accident occurred at around 6pm near Suswa Girls High School and it involved a Toyota Noah and a Toyota Probox driven by an unknown driver who succumbed to his injuries while being taken to hospital," Mr Marando said.

The Noah was heading towards Nairobi and the driver was overtaking other motor vehicles when he collided head-on with the Probox.

"The driver of the Probox died while six other people, among them the driver of the other vehicle, three children aged between nine and 14 and one adult passenger suffered injuries,” he said.

The injured were rushed to Narok County Referral Hospital and were listed in fair condition. The driver’s body was taken to the morgue at the same hospital.

The wrecked vehicles were towed to the Ntulele Police Station.