Strict measures adopted to protect cheetahs in Maasai Mara

Tourists and safari guides in the world-famous Maasai Mara National Reserve now risk a Sh20,000 fine or a three-month ban if they are found near cheetahs with cubs less than a month old.

Chief Park Warden Stephen Minis said in a statement that this is meant to address the decline in the numbers of cheetahs in the park.

Mr Minis attributed infant mortality among cheetah cubs to exertion of pressure through visitations and loss of habitat.

"The park management has noticed an acute decline in the cheetah population for quite some time," the statement said.

The park will cordon off areas that have cheetahs with newborns as a way of ensuring their cubs survive.

Mr Minis warned tourists and guides against trespassing in the areas, which will be clearly marked as "closed".

Instantly fined

"Anyone found to contravene the above directive will be instantly fined Sh20,000 and banned from stepping into the park for the next three months,” he said.

The wildlife sanctuary was once home to the famed "Tano Bora", an all-male cheetah coalition characterised by their skillful, unique teamwork.

But the coalition started dwindling in 2019 after its members turned against each other, leaving only two survivors.

Cheetahs are among the wild animals on a “red list" maintained by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as “critically endangered” and vulnerable species.