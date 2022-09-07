Mara tourism players upbeat about expected boon after Ruto swearing-in

After brief uncertainty at the Maasai Mara National Reserve caused by the recent elections and a subsequent presidential petition, tourism players are optimistic about a peak season.

With anxiety about the August 9 polls, most tourists postponed their trips to Kenya.

Normality is slowly returning following the largely peaceful elections and the Supreme Court ruling on September 5 that upheld the victory of President-elect William Ruto.

As with other tourist attractions in Kenya, visitors stopped coming to the Mara for two years between 2020 and 2021 following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Because of the ban on international travel to curb the spread of the disease, hoteliers, tour guides and merchandise sellers were rendered jobless.

This year's wildebeest migration, which usually kicks off between July and September, started on a high note but slowed for most of the campaign period from August to September.

But some tourism players exuded confidence that after the swearing-in of the new President on September 13, things might look up.

Some tourists postponed their bookings to a later date after the elections, said Leonard Sadera, a veteran tour guide.

He said bookings were about 50 per cent but were expected to pick up as from mid-September.

Most tourists now witnessing the 'eighth world wonder' wildebeest migration are 'free of fear' after witnessing smooth elections.

"Most of my clients are less worried. They enjoy themselves freely like nothing like elections happened. They are telling me that they are safer with elections than if it were Covid-19," said Mr Sadera.

The safari guide reiterated that businesses will realise at least 80 per cent bookings before the low season of November as they prepare for the Christmas and New Year peak seasons.

Small-scale traders such as local women selling Maasai traditional bead artworks were also upbeat that business was rising.

Ms Leah Sanau, a beadwork trader, could not hide her excitement at the new wildebeest migration season.

"We had been grounded, but since May, we have made a killing. Most women made at least Sh500 in profit a day through the selling of their artefacts to local and international visitors," said Ms Sanau by phone from Sekenani Gate.

The business community in Narok town, the gateway to the Mara reserve, are also looking up for better business trends as they enjoy spillovers from the tourism trade.

Mr David Mpatiany, chairman of the Narok chapter of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, hailed the largely peaceful elections.

"After the elections, business resumed immediately even as petitions continued. We are also expecting a tourism boom at the Maasai Mara, which was still recovering from Covid-19 pandemic losses," Mr Mpatiany said.