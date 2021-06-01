State sets 43 million tree target in Mau Forest

The government is targeting to plant 43 million trees in the Maasai Mau Forest this year as part of efforts to restore the water tower.

Narok County commissioner Evans Achoki said that so far, some 10 million trees have been planted in the last three months.

Speaking during a tree planting day held at Siera Leone village in Mau forest, Mr Achoki, who was joined by Ewaso Ngiro South Development Authority (ENSDA) Managing Director Mr Ngala Olotiptip, said the government has already planted 2.5 million seedlings in the parts where about 3,200 families were evicted by the government two years ago.

Among other areas the government is targeting to plant trees are institutions like schools, churches, government offices, towns and all public institutions.

“We are collaborating with various stakeholders to achieve this because it cannot be done by a single body. I ask individual farmers to plant trees in their farms to increase tree coverage,” he said.

Narok county ecosystem conservator, Msafiri Opiyo, observed that the trees planted were indigenous ones like podo, cedar and bamboo which will take over 50 years to mature.

“This is why we should be very careful when cutting a tree because indigenous trees take many decades to mature. We should protect our forest,” he said.