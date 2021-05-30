The Ogiek mark another African court judgment with no justice in sight

Ogiek

Members of the Ogiek community follow proceedings in Nakuru Town on February 6, 2019 during a meeting of the taskforce on the implementation of the decision of the African Court on Human and People's Rights on their occupation of Mau Forest land.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

By  Maryama Farah

Lawyer

Natural Justice

Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president Isaac Okero warned that the government risked exposing the country to anarchy and a state of lawlessness if they continued the flagrant disobedience of court orders.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.