Several quizzed in shooting of a Mara conservancy official

Police have interrogated several people in connection with the shooting of a conservation association officer in Narok County on Saturday night.

Daniel Siinaji Muli, a senior programmes officer with the Maasai Mara Wildlife Conservancies Association, was sprayed with 12 bullets in Aitong.

The police said the officer suffered bullet injuries in the attack by the unknown assailants, who fled on a motorbike.

Narok County Police Commander Kizito Mutoro said Mr Muli was about to enter his home in Olturatua, Aitong, Maasai Mara, when he was attacked.

"Mr Muli had just arrived at his home driving his vehicle and it seems the assailants were waiting for him. It was upon his arrival that they fired 12 rounds of ammunition at the front side of his car," Mr Mutoro said.

Three of the 12 bullets, the police said, hit him. Spent cartridges of 7.62mm special ammunition were found at the scene.

Mr Mutoro said the attack was being investigated to establish who was behind it and the motive.

The cartridges will be subjected to ballistic analysis.

Maasai Mara Wildlife Conservancies Association CEO Daniel Sopia, in a press statement, appealed to the community to exercise restraint as police investigate the matter.

"We also call upon the police to expedite investigations into this incident," Mr Sopia said.

He said Mr Muli was out of danger as he had been treated and discharged and was recovering at his home.

"When the incident happened, we rushed there and took him to the Aitong dispensary for first aid. He was then rushed to Narok County Referral Hospital for further examinations. He was treated and discharged," Mr Sopia added.

He advised Mr Muli’s acquaintances against sharing information and speculation about the incident on social media platforms, as that could interfere with the ongoing investigation.