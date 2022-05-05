ODM leader Raila Odinga condoles with Sankok

Top political leaders continue to send their condolences to nominated MP David ole Sankok following the demise of his 15-year-old son, who allegedly shot himself dead on Monday.

ODM leader Raila Odinga extended an olive branch to Mr Sankok's family, though the MP is known for hurling expletives at the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate.

Mr Odinga was among the first leaders to post about the incident on Monday on social media.

"Hon. David Sankok, it is painful to experience losing a child, and even more so, difficult having to bury one; we stand with you during this difficult time," Mr Odinga wrote.

"Please accept condolences from Mama Ida and I. May God grant your entire family fortitude. We are praying for you."

In a quick and humble response, Mr Sankok thanked Mr Odinga and his family for the condolences.

"Thank you Sir, I and my family sincerely thank you for standing with us during our most difficult time. May God bless you and your family," said the nominated MP, who represents people with disabilities.

The latest to grief with Mr Sankok is his close friend Deputy President William Ruto.

"Mheshimiwa David Ole Sankok and the family, you are in our prayers and thoughts during this painful time. May God grant you strength to bear with the loss of your dear son," posted DP Ruto on his social media pages.

Kanu chairman and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi also joined in mourning the death of Mr Sankok's son.

"I convey my heartfelt condolences to Hon. David Sankok and his family following the tragic loss of his son. You are in our thoughts and prayers Mheshimiwa during this difficult time. Take heart and find comfort in God the Almighty," Mr Moi said.

Meanwhile, MPs Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati), Lemanken Aramat (Narok East) and Ronald Tonui (Bomet Central) asked those opposed to DP Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to keep politics away from the mourning.

The leaders, who spoke at the MP's home, described the boy's death as untimely.

"We are close with Sankok's family. He has been one of us and is a generous and one of the very active MPs in Parliament," said Mr Ngunjiri.

Mr Ngunjiri also conveyed his condolences from Nakuru leaders.

The MPs asked Kenyans on social media to shun cyberbullying the legislator, who is a social media enthusiast.

"People should stop ridiculing and harassing Mr Sankok over the demise of his son. Death can hit anybody anytime," said Mr Ngunjiri.

Mr Aramat echoed the Bahati MP's sentiments, saying that politics and death should not be mixed.

"No one should be celebrating the death of another's loved one no matter how much they differ politically," Mr Aramat said.