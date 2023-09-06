Nullification of Narok MCA's nomination upheld

The High Court on Wednesday upheld a magistrate court’s judgment that nullified Jubilee Party’s nomination of Alice Kering to the Narok County Assembly.

Justice Francis Gikonyo ruled that there was no proof that she was a member of the party at the time she was nominated. He further found that Ms Kering was a resident and voter in Nakuru County, not Narok, having been nominated by ODM party to the Nakuru County Assembly between 2017 and 2022.

The court also found out that she failed to notify the Registrar of political parties that she had resigned from the ODM party. During proceedings, she only presented a resignation letter.

Ms Kering defended herself saying there was no law barring her from being nominated in another county, saying the Kipsigis community represented diversity in both counties.

On March 9, Narok Chief Magistrate Phyllis Shinyanda annulled Ms Kering’ss nomination following a petition by Ms Josephine Torome,a Narok resident, whose name was also on the nominees list.

Mr Martin Kamwaro,the petitioner's advocate, said justice had finally been served.

“The High Court has pronounced itself in this case, that the appellant was never and has never been a member of Jubilee Party and that it was wrong for the party to nominate a person who is not a Narok resident,” said Mr Kamwaro.

He said the judgement will serve as a lesson to other political parties to stick to the law by giving nominations to deserving residents.