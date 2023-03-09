Court nullifies Jubilee's Alice Kering nomination to Narok County Assembly

A Narok Court on Thursday nullified the nomination of Ms Alice Kering, a Jubilee Party nominated MCA to Narok County Assembly.

Senior Resident Magistrate Phyllis Shinyada ruled that there was no proof that Ms Kering was a member of the Jubilee Party.

The court also ruled that Ms Kering, who was nominated to fill the gender slot, was not a resident of Narok, but hails from neighbouring Nakuru County, where she is a voter.

Also read: Outrage as Narok MCA nomination list released

It also emerged that she served as a nominated Orange Democratic Movement party MCA at Nakuru County Assembly between 2017-2022.

The petition had been made by Ms Josephine Torome, a Narok resident and a local politician.

Through her lawyer Mr Martin Kamwaro, the petitioner had challenged Ms Kering to prove the time she joined the Jubilee party after resigning from the ODM party.

Ms Kering provided resignation letter presented to the Registrar of Political Parties dated March 16, 2022 which she argued was before the elapse of the close of party list on June 25, 2022.

The magistrate however raised concern that Ms Kering had provided May 3, 2012 as the date she joined Jubilee but upon interrogation,she blamed typographical error saying she joined in May 3, 2022.

"The second respondent (Ms Kering) failed to get the correct letter indicating the correct date," ruled Ms Shinyada.

Ms Kering was found to have been a voter in Nakuru Town West constituency. She indicated that she resigned from ODM on October 3, 2022.

She however defended herself saying there was no law barring her from being nominated in another county saying Kipsigis community repsented diversity in both counties.

While passing the judgement, Ms Shinyada argued that Narok/Nakuru were distinct counties thus deserve to be represented by a leader who is well-versed with the county.

"Narok is largely pastoralist county while Nakuru where Ms Kering once represented is cosmopolitan county with locals practicing Agriculture and business," ruled Ms Shinyada.

She added: "The nomination of MCA as opposed to the national assembly nomination is that the nominee should be a resident of that county.In this case,Ms Kering's nomination is declared null and void."

The magistrate also asked the Jubilee Party to go back to the drawing board and pick another female who is a native to fill the slot.

There was joy and jubilation on the petitioners side who breathed a sigh of relief hailing the court as having served them justice.

Lawyer Kamwaro termed the judgement as a major win to the women of Narok.

"Today's court pronouncement is a big win to all Narok women whose right had been denied.We welcome the judgement with open hands,"said Mr Kamwaro.

The petitioner-Ms Torome also could not hide her excitement over the ruling saying the nullification was a huge relief to her.