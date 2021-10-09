New projects in Narok aim at mitigating human-animal conflict

A predator-proof cattle shed in Olderkesi, Narok West on October 6, 2021.

Photo credit: George Sayagie | Nation Media Group

By  George Sayagie

Pastoralists in Narok County now have a reason to smile following the installation of solar-powered flashing lights, predator-proof cattle sheds and elephant deterrent fences in bid to reduce human-wildlife conflict. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.