Narok to close 800 bars in the war against illicit brews

Narok County security team in collaboration with the county government is set to close over 800 bars and clubs in a bid to fight the rampant illicit brews in the county.

Speaking during a meeting with County security officers, chiefs, and multi-agency teams, Governor Patrick Ntutu and County Commissioner Isaac Masinde said 842 bars have breached regulations.

The targeted bars, they said were either selling illicit brews or situated near schools or residential areas.

Mr Ntutu said the youth in the county were indulging in illicit brews and drugs including bhang.

"We issued over 800 licenses to some bars but it seems most of them are abusing these licenses by selling adulterated alcoholic drinks and others are operating near schools and residential areas," said Mr Ntutu.

He said the security agencies and the county will combine forces to fight against illicit brews and illegal logging.

"We have crafted strategic crackdown plans that will see things being done differently as far as the fight against the illicit brews and environmental degradation is concerned," said Mr Ntutu.

Mr Masinde, who is the chairperson of the county security committee warned police officers and administrators involved in collecting bribes from illicit brew dens that they will be sacked.

"We are putting all officers who will be involved in collecting 'protection fees' from bars on our watch list. We shall have intelligence officers monitoring them. If they are caught we will not transfer them but we shall go ahead and dismiss them from service," warned Mr Masinde.

On illegal logging, he pledged that a major crackdown involving police and county askaris will be launched to end illegal logging in Maasai Mau, Nyakweri and Loita forests.