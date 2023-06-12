Panic grips govt administrators over Gachagua's warning

Panic and fear have gripped national government administrators after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced that at least 10 per cent of chiefs and their assistants would be sacked for selling and consuming illicit alcohol.

Speaking at Imenti Central MP Kirima Ngucine's home in Kirigara on Sunday night, Mr Gachagua told the administrators to choose between the drinks and their jobs.

"We are aware that some of you are collecting protection money from brewers and drug dealers and we will not allow that. You will have to choose whether you want to deal with the brews or lose your jobs," he said.

"Police officers know those who are engaged in sale of brews and drugs. Even if they pretend not to be aware, we know that station commanders collect protection fee every Friday. But we have made a decision that this must stop,” he said

His statement has caused panic among some chiefs and their assistants who are believed to be involved in the deals.

In Meru, where there are 500 administrators, he said 50 would be sacked and warned them to be careful lest they be targeted in the "first batch".

"The DP has been threatening us with dismissal for some time now and it seems that a secret audit of our activities is under way. We are afraid that there is already a list in his office and it's only a matter of days before some of us are sacked," said a deputy chief from Imenti North.

Mr Gachagua held a meeting with leaders from Mt Kenya East region in Chuka town on Monday, to chart the way forward on the sale and consumption of illicit brews.

Finance Bill

The DP said the meeting will come up with important resolutions and an announcement on how administrators are expected to deal with the menace. He warned that 10 days from today, those abetting the vice will be shown the door.

Mr Gachagua appealed to MPs to pass the Finance Bill, which will be debated in the National Assembly this week, saying it was the only way President William Ruto's government would fulfil its promises to Kenyans.

He took a swipe at Azimio leader Raila Odinga over his plans for protests as part of his opposition to the Bill, saying that taking to the streets was not the solution to the country's problems.

"The opposition has nothing to offer and they have no obligation to Kenyans. But we need to raise money so that we can fund development. We owe contractors over Sh900 billion and that's why road projects have stalled," the DP said.

Other leaders who accompanied the DP, including Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi, urged Kenyans to be patient with the new administration, adding that the results of the tax measures being introduced would be felt within a year.